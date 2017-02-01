Skip to main content
Daily Schedule
Steve Harvey / Dale Murray
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
Theressa Brown
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Charles Black
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Bob Thomas
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Donnie McClurkin
5:00 am
to
6:00 am
Upcoming Events
08
Feb
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Johnny Gill “In It To Win It Tour”
Ted Constant Convocation Center
17
Feb
The Comedy Get Down
Scope Arena
17
Feb
Nephew Tommy's Southern Fried Comedy Tour
Willett Hall
18
Feb
Malcolm Martin and Me
Attucks Theatre
03
Mar
Nu Soul Revival Tour
Chrysler Hall
View More Events
